Veteran Nguyen Van Binh was enlisted in 1987 and assigned to construction work on Truong Sa in 1988. He was ordered to the Da Nam island while his comrades were sent out to other locations, including Gac Ma, Len Dao, and Collins Reef. The news of his comrades’ sacrifice left him in shock, especially since five of his teammates had died.

On March 14, 1988, Gac Ma was unexpectedly attacked.

Despite being unarmed engineers, the naval soldiers tasked with construction on the islands bravely fought to protect their homeland’s sovereignty over its seas and islands.

Their sacrifice has left a profound sense of loss among their families and fellow soldiers.

A memorial service is held annually, on March 14. Despite the challenging conditions and limited weaponry, a love of country and a determination to protect the nation’s sacred sovereignty drove them to stand together, forming an unbreakable bond, steadfastly defending the sovereignty of the nation’s seas and islands./.

VNA