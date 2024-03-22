After the visit of Microsoft’s founder, the keywords "Bill Gates", "Danang, city in Vietnam", and "Danang" have surged significantly, according to Google Trends.

Meanwhile, the Department of Tourism of Da Nang said that, the city highly values the impact of famous figures on promoting tourism.

Apart from Bill Gates, famous figures who have visited Da Nang recently include Indian tycoons, and celebrities Lee Joon Gi, Lee Je Hoon, and Kim Yoo Bin from the Republic of Korea.

The trips to Da Nang by famous figures have demonstrated that, the city meets all the requirements of high-profile tourists, who have strict demands for quality accommodation, services, distinctive culture, and a safe and friendly atmosphere at their destination, the department added.

The city is becoming a destination of choice for ultra-rich tourists and famous individuals. It is being selected for tourism, and filming game shows and movie projects.

According to the Statistics Office of Da Nang, in the first two months of 2024, the city welcomed 1.1 million tourist arrivals, an increase of some 23% compared to the same period last year. Among them, foreign visitors were estimated at 370,000, a 26.5% increase compared to the same period./.

VNA