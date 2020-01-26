Da Nang welcomes first foreign cruise tourists
The Tourism Department of Da Nang and the Destination Asia Company, Da Nang branch, held ceremony to welcome Westerdam cruise ship with 1,250 foreign visitors to the central city on Jan 26, the second day of the Lunar New Year 2020 (Photo: VNA)
This is the first international cruise ship to visit Da Nang on the occasion of Lunar New Year (Photo:VNA)
The welcome ceremony for the year’s first visitors is meant to popularise Da Nang as a friendly destination to international friends (Photo:VNA)
Da Nang welcomed 101 cruise ships last year, up 6.2 percent year-on-year (Photo:VNA)