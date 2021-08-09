Business Government always accompanies businesses amid COVID-19: PM The Government always accompanies businesses and strives to seek solutions to remove difficulties facing the business community amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has said.

Business CAAV proposes halting flights between localities applying social distancing The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has proposed the Ministry of Transport halt all commercial flights between provinces and cities that are applying social distancing measures, including Hanoi – Ho Chi Minh City route and vice versa.

Business Infographic Industrial production index up 7.9 percent The national index of industrial production (IIP) increased 7.9 percent year-on-year in the first seven months of this year, according to the General Statistics Office.