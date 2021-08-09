Daily reference exchange rate up 6 VND at week’s beginning
State Bank of Vietnam sets the daily reference exchange rate at 23,173 VND/USD on August 9 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,173 VND/USD on August 9, up 6 VND from the last working day of previous week (August 6).
With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,868 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,477 VND/USD.
The listed rates at commercial banks stayed stable.
At 8:25am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,800 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,030 VND/USD), unchanged from August 6.
The rates at BIDV also remained unchanged at 22,830 VND/USD (buying and 23,030 VND/USD (selling).
Similarly, Vietinbank kept both rates at the same level as on August 6, at 22,805 VND/USD (buying) and 23,025 VND/USD (selling)./.