Environment Earth Hour 2021 promotes joint efforts to ease burden on natural world The Earth Hour 2021 campaign, initiated by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) with the theme “Speak up for nature”, will take place in Vietnam on March 27 evening to raise public awareness of the relationship between human activities in the natural world and the causes of epidemics and pandemics, especially COVID-19.

Environment Official calls for action to sustainably tap into water resources Vice Director of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment’s Department of Water Resources Management, Nguyen Thi Thu Linh, has called for practical action to sustainably protect and tap into water resources.

Society Efforts to protect Delacour’s langurs in Ha Nam Since Fauna & Flora International (FFI) discovered Delacour’s langurs in Kim Bang forest in Ha Nam province in 2016, the organisation has joined hands with local authorities to protect the endangered species.

Environment Seller of rare turtles jailed for 10 years A man in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for illegally raising and possessing 127 individuals of many rare and endangered turtle species, according to the Education for Nature Vietnam (ENV) .