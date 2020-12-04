Deal signed to promote Vietnamese products, green production
Executives of Saigon Giai Phong newspaper, the Saigon Co.op, HCM City Urban Environment Co., Ltd and Vinexad at the signing ceremony in HCM City on December 2. (Photo: courtesy of the organiser)
HCM City (VNS/VNA) - Saigon Giai Phong newspaper, Saigon Co.op, the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Environment Co., Ltd and the Vietnam National Trade Fair and Advertising Company (Vinexad) have signed an agreement to work jointly to raise the profile of Vietnamese products, promote green production and develop the market for locally made products.
Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Saigon Giai Phong, said the deal is for five years until 2025.
They will regularly work together to evaluate the efficiency of the programmes at each stage.
To improve the position of Vietnamese goods, they will carry out a project titled FTA - The position of Vietnamese goods with activities to improve the quality of Vietnamese goods and build and develop their brands.
Businesses will be assisted with updating product standards and consumer trends so that they can adjust their production to meet the changing requirements.
To promote green production development, the newspaper will, through its Green Enterprises awards, help businesses achieve green, clean production processes meeting environmental standards.
It will also help companies adopt advanced technologies and technical solutions to minimise waste generated during production, save energy and come up with environment-friendly products to enable development of a circular economy.
The partners will finally organise many activities to help businesses link up with the market in a sustainable way.
The businesses will have the opportunity to expand their market share not only in the domestic market but also overseas through Saigon Co.op's distribution channels and Vinexad’s trade promotion activities and fairs.
According to delegates, the multilateral and bilateral trade agreements the country has signed have created great competitive pressure on Vietnamese products both at home and abroad.
In the event, improving them towards green and sustainable development in line with global development trends is imperative, they added./.