Business Vietnamese businesses attend Prodexpo 2024 Vietnamese firms are participating in the 31st International Exhibition for Food, Beverage and Food Raw Materials (Prodexpro 2024), which is being held in Moscow, Russia, from February 5-9.

Business Government issues new regulations on land valuation The domestic real estate market will have four land valuation methods instead of the current five methods, according to a new decree issued by the Government on February 5.

Business Infographic January FDI up 40.2% Total newly-registered foreign investment capital, adjusted capital, and capital contributed to buy shares and buy contributed capital of foreign investors in January totalled 2.36 billion USD as of January 20, an increase of 40.2 percent compared to 2023.