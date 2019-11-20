Decree sets age limit for imported used aircraft
An aircraft of Vietnam Airlines (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The age of second-hand aircraft imported into Vietnam is among new regulations in the Government’s Decree 89/2019/ND-CP which amends and supplements some articles in Decree 92/2016/ND-CP regarding conditions in the civil aviation.
For passenger transportation, the age of a used aircraft must not exceed 10 years counting from the release date to the date it is imported into Vietnam under a purchase or hire-purchase contract; and not exceed 20 years counting from the release date to the time of expiration of the lease contract. The age for used helicopters must not exceed 25 years counting from the release date to the time of expiration of the lease contract.
For cargo transport and commercial aviation: the age of an aircraft must not exceed 15 years counting from the release date to the date it is imported into Vietnam under a purchase or hire-purchase contract; not exceed 25 years counting from the release date to the time of expiration of the hire contract.
For other aircraft, the age must not exceed 20 years counting from the release date to the date it is imported into Vietnam under a purchase or hire-purchase contract; not exceed 30 years counting from the release date to the date of expiration of the hire contract.
Aircraft imported into Vietnam must be certified by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the European Aviation Safety Authority (EASA) or the Vietnamese Aviation Authority.
The decree is due to take effect from January 1, 2020./.