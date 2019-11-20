Business Legal capital levels set for foreign financial organisations The Government recently issued Decree No.86/2019/ND-CP regulating the minimum legal capital levels of foreign banks’ branches and credit institutions operating in Vietnam.

Business Annual furniture fair targets domestic market The 2019 Vietnam Furniture and Home Furnishing Fair (VIFA Home 2019) will be held in HCM City from November 28 to December 1 to promote locally made wooden furniture, home decor and handicrafts.

Business Reference exchange rate up 4 VND on November 20 The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,139 VND per USD on November 20, up 4 VND from the previous day (November 19).

Business Vietnam’s export of squid, octopus to US surges in 2019 Vietnam’s export of squid and octopus to the US market saw a strong rise of 63.7 percent in the first nine months of 2019 to reach 11.4 million USD, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).