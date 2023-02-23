Business Vietnam’s trade value reaches 72 bln USD by mid- February According to the General Department of Vietnam Customs, from the beginning of this year to February 15, the country's total trade valued topped 72 billion USD, with export turnover standing at 37 billion USD and a trade surplus of nearly 1.7 billion USD.

Business Nearly 300 trade promotion events planned for this year The Ministry of Industry and Trade has passed the National Programme on Trade Promotion and the National Brand Programme in 2023 with nearly 300 trade promotion events to be held this year in Vietnam and abroad.

Business UK gov't supports regional financial and business centre development in Vietnam The UK government has appointed TheCityUK to support Vietnam’s goal of developing a regional financial and business centre in Ho Chi Minh City, British Embassy in Hanoi announced on February 22.

Business Bac Giang puts science and technology to the test in agricultural production The northern province of Bac Giang is stepping up the application of science and technology in agricultural production to improve its value and increase farmers’ income.