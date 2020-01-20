Deputy Defence Minister hosts Russian Ambassador
Vietnamese Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen Nguyen Chi Vinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on January 20 for Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Konstatin Vnukov.
Vietnamese Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen Nguyen Chi Vinh (R) and Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Konstatin Vnukov (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen Nguyen Chi Vinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on January 20 for Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Konstatin Vnukov.
Lauding new steps of development in the Vietnam – Russia defence ties over the past years, Vinh expressed his belief that the upcoming Russia visit by Defence Minister Gen. Ngo Xuan Lich will contribute to upgrading bilateral defence relations.
On the occasion, he suggested the Russian Defence Ministry actively join activities during Vietnam ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020.
Vnukov, for his part, spoke highly of military and military technical cooperation between the two nations with substantive outcomes, especially in tropical durability, navy and personnel training.
The guest hoped that following the visit by Gen. Lich, Russia – Vietnam defence ties would be further deepened and effective./.
Lauding new steps of development in the Vietnam – Russia defence ties over the past years, Vinh expressed his belief that the upcoming Russia visit by Defence Minister Gen. Ngo Xuan Lich will contribute to upgrading bilateral defence relations.
On the occasion, he suggested the Russian Defence Ministry actively join activities during Vietnam ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020.
Vnukov, for his part, spoke highly of military and military technical cooperation between the two nations with substantive outcomes, especially in tropical durability, navy and personnel training.
The guest hoped that following the visit by Gen. Lich, Russia – Vietnam defence ties would be further deepened and effective./.