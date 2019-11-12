Business Cryptocurrency rules need to be clarified The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) is working on a new decree to regulate cryptocurrency.

Business Vietnam to study logistics investment in Egypt The Ministry of Industry and Trade will send a delegation to Egypt to study investment in logistics and promote trade in the second biggest economy in Africa from December 1-6.

Business Int’l pepper conference opens in Ba Ria-Vung Tau The International Pepper Conference 2019 opened in Vung Tau city, the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, on November 12, drawing 400 delegates from Vietnam and 25 other member countries of the International Pepper Community.

Business HCM City among three best estate markets in Asia-Pacific: survey Ho Chi Minh City is named among top three markets for real estate investors in Asia-Pacific, according to a survey unveiled in Singapore on November 12.