Business Officials urge hastened issuance of legal documents to implement FTAs Vietnam must hasten the process of issuing legal documents and institutional reform to implement free trade agreements (FTAs) and take advantage of these trade deals to boost exports, officials have said.

Business Khanh Hoa steps up application of advanced technologies in marine aquaculture The south central province of Khanh Hoa will increase the use of advanced technologies in marine aquaculture in the next five years, according to the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business Digiworld reports highest ever quarterly sales Digiworld Corporation reported record quarterly revenues of nearly 2.6 trillion VND (112 million USD) in the second quarter, a 29 percent year-on-year increase.

Business Standard Chartered Bank forecasts Vietnam’s 2020 growth at 3 percent Standard Chartered Bank expects Vietnam’s growth to slow to a multi-year low of 3 percent this year on soft external demand, with external headwinds set to offset domestic outperformance.