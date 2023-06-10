Health Vietnam looks to cooperate with US vaccine developer Vietnam wishes to cooperate with Pfizer Inc., one of the world's leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, in medicine and vaccine supply, and hopes it will invest in the production of drugs, vaccines and medical biological products in the Southeast Asian nation in the near future, Deputy Minister of Health Do Xuan Tuyen has said.

Health Programme targets better maritime health care Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha has signed a document to issue a decision approving the national programme on sea, island medical development by 2030.

Health Challenges remain in preventing and controling tobacco harms: official Challenges remain in the prevention and control of tobacco harms as violations of the law on tobacco harm prevention and control still remains high, especially in the advertisement and promotion of tobacco products, said Deputy Minister of Health Tran Van Thuan.