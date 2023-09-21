Deputy PM receives leader of Japan's MOECO company
Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha (R) and President and CEO of Mitsui Oil Exploration Co., Ltd. (MOECO) Hidenori Harada, in their meeting in Hanoi on September 21. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha hosted a reception in Hanoi on September 21 for President and CEO of Mitsui Oil Exploration Co., Ltd. (MOECO) Hidenori Harada.
Ha told the guest that Vietnam always appreciates and welcomes cooperation projects between Japanese and Vietnamese businesses.
Amidst fluctuations of the world economy, Vietnam wants to maintain and develop collaboration and investment ties with Japanese businesses, he said.
Regarding Block B - O Mon gas project chain being implemented by MOECO and partners, the Deputy PM stated that policies of the Vietnamese State will ensure that the project operates throughout its life cycle, in a stable and long-term manner, and benefits investors so that the project chain is truly a bright spot in economic cooperation between Japan and Vietnam.
Updating the host on the implementation of the project chain, Harada Hidenori said that MOECO is working with partners to prepare investment procedures with the active support of the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade.
He thanked and appreciated the important direction of the Vietnamese Government to solve difficulties and obstacles for the project./.
