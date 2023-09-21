Business VietnamWood Fair kicks off in HCM City The 15th Vietnam International Woodworking Industry Fair opened at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in Ho Chi Minh City on September 20.

Business Infographic Vietnam ranks 2nd in attracting FDI in renewable energy Vietnam attracted foreign direct investment of 106.8 billion USD into its renewable energy sector during the 2015-2022 period, ranking it 2nd among developing economies around the world.

Business Petrol prices forecast to rise nearly 4% in upcoming adjustment: VPI The artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms of the Vietnam Petroleum Institute (VPI) under the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam) forecast that the retail prices of petrol will rise by nearly 4% in the upcoming adjustment on September 21.