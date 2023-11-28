Deputy PM receives state forensic examination official of Belarus
Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai (R) and Chairman of the State Forensic Examination Committee of Belarus Volkov Alexei Aleksandrovich (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai on November 28 hosted a reception for Chairman of the State Forensic Examination Committee of Belarus Volkov Alexei Aleksandrovich who is paying a working visit to Vietnam.
Deputy PM Khai highlighted that over the past years, the cooperative ties across politics, economy, culture, society, security and defence between Vietnam and Belarus have been constantly reinforced, contributing to the stable and sustainable development in each country.
He spoke highly of the outcomes of the talks between Minister of Public Security General To Lam and the Belarus official, expressing his approval of the specific and practical measures that both sides have agreed on to promote cooperative relations, as well as the effective implementation of the agreement on judicial expertise cooperation signed between the two countries in Minsk in July 2019.
Recalling his meetings with the Belarusian Minister of Internal Affairs and Minister of Emergencies earlier this year, Khai said he and the two ministers had discussed practical collaboration in crime prevention and control, fire prevention and rescue, among others.
He said the visits to Vietnam by high-ranking delegations of the Belarusian government demonstrate the resolve to bolster cooperation between the security and law-enforcement agencies of both nations, towards enhancing the traditional collaboration between the two countries.
Touching on education cooperation, Khai said the Vietnamese government had approved the content of an agreement on education cooperation with Belarus, and suggested both nations early roll out the agreement.
He added that Vietnam will do its utmost to prepare for the visit by the Belarusian Prime Minister in December.
Aleksandrovich, for his part, informed Khai about his talks with Minister of Public Security To Lam, and affirmed that close cooperation between two sides in the fields of judicial expertise has helped deepen and consolidate the Vietnam – Belarus traditional friendship.
He said he hopes that the bilateral ties will be elevated to a new high following the talks.
During the talks, the two sides discussed cooperation in a number of fields of mutual interests, including delegation exchanges at all levels, effective implementation of the agreement on cooperation in judicial expertise activities, and training for forensic officers of Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security.
Besides, they concurred to organise more workshops and conferences in each country so that judicial experts can share new techniques, methods and documents in the field, as well as introduce each other to advanced technologies and equipment for crime scene examination, criminal technical expertise and forensic examination towards technology transfer./.
At the talks between Minister of Public Security General To Lam and Chairman of the State Forensic Examination Committee of Belarus Volkov Alexei Aleksandrovich (Photo: VNA)Earlier, Minister of Public Security To Lam hosted a welcome ceremony for and held talks with the Chairman of the State Forensic Examination Committee of Belarus.
