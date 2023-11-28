Politics President Vo Van Thuong hosts leaders of Japanese parties, parliamentarians President Vo Van Thuong hosted in Tokyo on November 28 separate receptions for leaders of Japanese parties and Japanese lawmakers and friends who are close to Vietnam.

Videos President meets with Japanese Emperor President Vo Van Thuong and his spouse met with Emperor Naruhito and the Queen of Japan on November 28.

Politics President attends ceremony marking 50 years of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic ties President Vo Van Thuong and his spouse attended a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic ties held in Tokyo on November 28.

Politics Party official hosts Brazilian Communist Party leader Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of its Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung hosted a reception in Hanoi on November 28 for President of the Communist Party of Brazil (PcdoB) and Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Luciana Santos.