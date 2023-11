Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai (R) and Chairman of the State Forensic Examination Committee of Belarus Volkov Alexei Aleksandrovich (Photo: VNA)

Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai on November 28 hosted a reception for Chairman of the State Forensic Examination Committee of Belarus Volkov Alexei Aleksandrovich who is paying a working visit to Vietnam.Deputy PM Khai highlighted that over the past years, the cooperative ties across politics, economy, culture, society, security and defence between Vietnam and Belarus have been constantly reinforced, contributing to the stable and sustainable development in each country.He spoke highly of the outcomes of the talks between Minister of Public Security General To Lam and the Belarus official, expressing his approval of the specific and practical measures that both sides have agreed on to promote cooperative relations , as well as the effective implementation of the agreement on judicial expertise cooperation signed between the two countries in Minsk in July 2019.Recalling his meetings with the Belarusian Minister of Internal Affairs and Minister of Emergencies earlier this year, Khai said he and the two ministers had discussed practical collaboration in crime prevention and control, fire prevention and rescue, among others.He said the visits to Vietnam by high-ranking delegations of the Belarusian government demonstrate the resolve to bolster cooperation between the security and law-enforcement agencies of both nations, towards enhancing the traditional collaboration between the two countries.Touching on education cooperation, Khai said the Vietnamese government had approved the content of an agreement on education cooperation with Belarus, and suggested both nations early roll out the agreement.