Politics Vietnam, China hold negotiations on maritime issues Vietnam and China held the 16th round of negotiations of the working group on the sea area beyond the mouth of the Gulf of Tonkin and the 13th round of talks of the working group for consultation on cooperation for mutual development at sea in China’s Guangdong province on July 4.

Politics Vietnam, Singapore intensify cooperation in human resources training Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung hosted a reception in Hanoi on July 6 for Singapore’s Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng, during which he stressed the need for the two countries to strengthen cooperation and share experience in vocational training and in enhancing the digital capability of the workforce.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest July 7 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Popularising, using products with "nine-dash line" violate Vietnam’s law The popularisation and use of publications and products with the "nine-dash line" in Vietnam are a violation of the law and are not accepted in the country, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang has affirmed.