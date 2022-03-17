Deputy PM urges building roadmap to apply Euro 4 emissions standards for motorbikes
Hanoi (VNA) - Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has just urged the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to work with the Ministry of Transport and other relevant ministries and sectors on the building of a roadmap to apply Level 4 emission standards (equivalent to Euro 4 standards) for new motorcycles and motorbikes produced, assembled, and imported.
Automobiles and motorcycles are among the major sources of emissions such as carbon dioxide, hydrocarbons, nitrogen oxide, particle pollution, and toxins in fuel, such as benzene. These cause air pollution, especially urban air pollution, directly affecting people’s health.
Meanwhile, Vietnam is a typical country in the region and the world in terms of using motorbike as it accounts for 95 percent of the total number of motor vehicles. Therefore, building the roadmap is a necessary task.
Euro 3 exhaust emission standards have been applied on two-wheeled motorcycles since January 1, 2017./.