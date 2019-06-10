Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue (R) and Nike Vice President Chris Helzer (Photo: VNA)

Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue hosted a reception for Nike Vice President Chris Helzer in Hanoi on June 10.Speaking highly of Nike’s contributions to Vietnam’s exports and growth, he stressed that besides successful business operation, Nike has made an incredible job to improve social welfare and human resources training in the country.As Vietnam will have more favourable policies for enterprises that apply high and environmentally friendly technologies as well as build R&D centres in the country, Deputy PM Hue hopes Nike, Inc. will invest heavily in advanced technologies in the leather shoe sector.The country will announce a new strategy to lure and use foreign direct investment (FDI) in the coming time. In addition, it is legalising its commitments to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), and revising the Labour Code to make it more compatible with international commitments as well as build stable relations within enterprises, he stressed.Regarding Nike’s recommendations, Deputy PM Hue said that the Government has asked the Vietnam Electricity (EVN) and Dong Nai province to supply sufficient power for Nike’s production. A wide range of wind and solar power projects will be put into use soon, helping ensure adequate electricity for local production.As for corporate tax, the Government has directed competent ministries and agencies to settle the issue to harmonise benefits of both enterprises and State, he said.Chris Helzer, for his part, affirmed that Vietnam is the most important market of Nike’s production for export products as half of the corporation’s goods are produced in Vietnam.He lauded Vietnam’s workforce who are industrious and willing to study to improve labour productivity and product quality, and thanked the Vietnamese Government, ministries and localities for supporting the firm over the past 24 years.-VNA