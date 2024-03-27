Deputy PM welcomes Chinese business delegation
Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang (R) and Chairman of Anzhi Group Pang Gangzhi (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang received a delegation from Dongfang business association led by Pang Gangzhi, Chairman of Anzhi Group, in Hanoi on March 27.
Speaking highly of the Vietnam-China Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership which has been developing in a practical and deep fashion, Deputy PM Quang held that both sides hold tremendous cooperation potential and opportunities that can be concretised through specific projects.
He suggested the two countries work together in human resources training in AI and digital transformation, adding Vietnam is cooperating with Samsung and LG to realise its target of training 5,000 semiconductor engineers by 2030.
Pang congratulated Vietnam on the achievements it has carved out after more than 30 years of renewal and opening its door.
He said the business association comprises enterprises from a great bay area including the four cities of Guangdong, Hong Kong, Macau and Shenzen, which is the fourth largest urban area in the world, following San Francisco and New York of the US, and Tokyo of Japan.
The area is also an innovation centre of China with total gross domestic product mounting to some 2 trillion USD, he added.
Going on a field trip to Hai Phong and Quang Ninh provinces in northern Vietnam, the Chinese delegation found that Vietnam is a potential market and said they want to land investment in the areas of high technology, digital transformation, smart urban area management, AI and big data./.