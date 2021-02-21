Dien Bien blanketed with white plum blossoms
Phieng Ban hamlet in Na Tau commune, Dien Bien Phu city is home to more than 20 hectares of plum trees. Plum flowers in Na Tau start to bloom from mid-January to the end of February, creating a dreaming scenery of the northwestern region in spring.
A young lady in H’Mong dress in a plum tree garden. (Photo: VNA)
Plum flowers are in full bloom under houses of local Thai ethnic people. (Photo: VNA)
Plum flowers are in full bloom, brightening the whole area. (Photo: VNA)
Plum flowers are in full bloom in Phieng Ban hamlet. (Photo: VNA)
Narrow roads hide under the pristine white of plum flowers. (Photo: VNA)
Plum flowers embrace roofs of stilt houses in the area, creating a romantic scenery. (Photo: VNA)
The beauty of plum flowers and villages creates a dreaming scenery of the northwest region in spring. (Photo: VNA)