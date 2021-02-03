Politics Cambodian leader congratulates Vietnam on success of National Party Congress President of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) and Prime Minister of Cambodia Hun Sen on February 3 held phone talks with Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong to congratulate Vietnam on the success of its 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).

Politics Lao officials congratulate Vietnam on success of 13th National Party Congress A number of top Lao officials visited the Embassy of Vietnam in Vientiane on February 3 to congratulate the country on the 91st anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the success of the 13th National Party Congress, which concluded two days ago.

Politics National Assembly to continue with self-reform for higher efficiency: Top legislator The immediate and long-term tasks of the country and the National Assembly (NA) require the legislative body to continue to reform to enhance efficiency, thus contributing more to national development and international integration, and realising the 13th National Party Congress’ resolution, NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan has said.