Travel Vietnam – best Culinary Destination in Asia: Travel+Leisure Vietnam has been named the Best Culinary Destination in the Bucket List Places in Asia in 2023 published by US magazine Travel+Leisure.

Videos Korean tourists favour Vietnam for Lunar New Year Festival Vietnam is still a favourite tourist destination for Republic of Korea travellers on the upcoming Seollal or Korean Lunar New Year - a holiday and celebration which marks the first day of the Korean Lunar Calendar. This year, Seollal falls on January 22.

Travel RoK tourists favour Vietnam for Lunar New Year Festival: tour operators Vietnam is still a favourite tourist destination for Republic of Korea travellers on the upcoming Seollal or Korean Lunar New Year - a holiday and celebration which marks the first day of the Korean Lunar Calendar.

Travel HCM City’s tourism sector focuses on quality, product diversity Ho Chi Minh City's Department of Tourism held a conference on January 10 to announce its planned activities for 2023 with a focus on quality improvement, product diversification, demand stimulation, and digital technology application.