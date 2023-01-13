Diverse choices for holidaymakers during Lunar New Year
The Tet (Lunar New Year) tourism market this year is assessed to be more exciting, as diverse domestic, inbound and outbound tours are offered.
However, the recovery has not been as fast as expected by travel businesses due to the influence of the general business situation.
Although there is more than a week left until Tet, the domestic tour market is already bustle, as customers often book tours close to the departure date. Many businesses said that they have prepared services throughout the festival to meet demand of tourists who have unexpected spring travel plans.
In addition, many people in recent years chose to celebrate Tet in major cities because they were also offered many new and interesting services and destinations. In 2022, in order to attract tourists to Ho Chi Minh City, the city's tourism sector introduced typical products with an aim of creating a unique and unforgettable experience.
Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa, director of the municipal Department of Tourism, said that to date 17 out of the 22 districts and Thu Duc City have officially launched tours and typical products, creating new vitality for inner city tourism.
This year, countries and territories in Northeast Asia such as the Republic of Korea (RoK), Japan and Taiwan (China) are the most attractive to Vietnamese holidaymakers.
A representative from Vietravel – one of Vietnam’s largest tour operators, said that since Taiwan officially reopened its door last October, more than 150 customers visited the territory in autumn and winter, and more than 450 others have booked tours for this Lunar New Year.
This is considered a positive signal for not only Taiwan but also Northeast Asia, as the RoK and Japan reopened their doors earlier and have seen a positive number of Vietnamese tourists./.