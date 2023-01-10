Tourists from the Republic of Korea select Vietnam as favourite destination on the coming Korean Lunar New Year. (Photo: VNA)

Seoul (VNA) – Vietnam is still a favourite tourist destination for Republic of Korea travellers on the upcoming Seollal or Korean Lunar New Year - a holiday and celebration which marks the first day of the Korean Lunar Calendar.

This year, Seollal falls on January 22.

Data from travel agencies in the Republic of Korea shows that the demand for overseas travel of people in the country during the Seollal is high even though the holiday only lasts four days.

As of the beginning of January 2023, travel agencies sold out 80% of the total air tickets that they prepare for the holiday.

Favourite destinations selected by Korean travellers include Japan, Vietnam, and some other Southeast Asian countries.

An official of Korea’s travel agency MODETOUR said that it sold out about 87% of tickets departing during the Lunar New Year festival, of which tickets to Japan’s Osaka sold out the fastest.

Hanjin Travel also confirmed that all tickets for charter flights to Japan’s Kagoshima province departing during the holiday this year were sold out.

Due to the short holiday period, tourist destinations near Korea such as Japan and Southeast Asian countries are very popular.

According to Hana Tour Company, as of January 9, its tours starting from January 20 to 24 were booked with 54% to Southeast Asia, 30% to Japan, and 7% to Europe.

Specifically, in Southeast Asia, 36% of its clients choose Vietnam, 17% choose Thailand, 12% choose the Philippines and 7% choose Taiwan (China).

The RoK tourism industry considers these very positive signs of recovery since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020.

A survey by major tour operators in the country shows that more than 80% of products that they planned to offer during the lunar new year holiday have been welcomed by customers.

An official from Lotte Tour said that so far all of its plans are still in progress without any changes or problems. Compared to three years ago, this is the recovery starting from zero to 100./.