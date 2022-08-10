Do Tac Thoat, a resident in Hai Phong city’s Do Son district, celebrates the victory after his buffalo won the first prize in 2018 competition. (Photo: VNA)

Hai Phong (VNA) – The traditional Do Son Buffalo Fighting Festival will take place at Do Son district’s Stadium in the northern city of Hai Phong from August 27 to September 11, according to Pham Hoang Tuan, Vice Chairman of the Do Son People's Committee.

He said the festival includes two parts – spiritual rites and festivities - with the first part comprising activities such as incense offering and flag raising ceremonies, and procession, among others.



Sixteen buffaloes will take part in the competition.



To ensure the festival’s safety, the organising committee will erect and reinforce the yard with three layers of fences, and arrange emergency exits for buffaloes and staff serving the competition.



A range of activities will be organised within the framework of the event, including a Bolero music night live show on September 2 evening and an electronic dance music (EDM) festival on September 3. The street music programme and Vietnamese village fair will be held on the occasion.



The organisers will coordinate with relevant agencies to offer opportunities for tourists to experience other tourism products of Do Son.

Buffalo fighting is a unique and traditional festival of the local people. The festival is not only associated with Water Goddess worshiping and sacrificing customs, but also illustrates the planning and strategy and training capacity of buffalo owners. It has become an indispensable part in Hai Phong people’s spiritual life.



The traditional festival, which is held annually on the ninth day of the eighth lunar month, not only expresses the martial spirit of the local people but also helps promote the locality’s image and tourism potential.



The Do Son Buffalo Fighting Festival was recognised as one of 15 official national festivals in 2000 and a national intangible cultural heritage in 2012./.