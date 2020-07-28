Aircraft of Vietnamese airlines (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Domestic airlines have announced adjustment of flights from/to the central city of Da Nang in accordance with new developments of the COVID-19 pandemic and an order by the Ministry of Transport.

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will halt all flights from/to Da Nang on July 28 while other domestic flights will be operated as usual.

Budget carrier Vietjet Air will suspend its flights on the Da Nang route from the day until August 11.

The airline will provide support for passengers of affected flights.

On July 27, the Ministry of Transport ordered the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam and relevant agencies to stop all passenger flights from/to Da Nang for a 15-day period starting at the stroke of July 28.

Accordingly, the authority and agencies were asked to maximise number of flights taking tourists out of the central city by the designated time.

The restriction, however, does not apply to non-passenger flights.

Road passenger transport of the city has been halted in the period, except for official purposes and the supply of food and necessities, along with vehicles picking up workers and experts and carrying materials and products.

Services at the Da Nang railway station will also be temporary closed. The Hanoi - HCM City train link will continue, but not receive or drop passengers off in Da Nang.

Social distancing measures have been applied from 0:00am on July 28 in six districts of Da Nang, namely Hai Chau, Thanh Khe, Son Tra, Ngu Hanh Son, Cam Le and Lien Chieu, and the lockdown measure has been in place for the C Hospital, the Da Nang Orthopaedics and Rehabiliation Hospital, and the Da Nang Hospital, as part of efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19./.