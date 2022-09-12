Business Moody’s upgrades ratings of 12 Vietnamese banks Moody's Investors Service has raised ratings of 12 Vietnamese banks following its upgrade of Vietnam's sovereign rating to Ba2 from Ba3.

Business Reference exchange rate down 10 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,253 VND/USD on September 12, down 10 VND from the last working day of the previous week (September 9).

Business Vietnam learns about collective economy models in Israel A delegation of the Ministry of Planning and Investment paid a visit to Israel from September 4 to 9 to learn experience in developing the collective economy and cooperatives there.

Business Vietjet inaugurates two new routes connecting Phu Quoc to New Delhi and Mumbai Vietjet has launched two new routes connecting the "Pearl Island" Phu Quoc in the southern province of Kien Giang with New Delhi and Mumbai in India to further tourism and trade opportunities between the two countries.