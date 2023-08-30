At Noi Bai international airport (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - As of August 29, several domestic flights recorded booking rates of over 70% for August 31 and September 1, the first days of the National Day holidays, reported the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).

On August 31, flights on routes from the capital city of Hanoi to popular tourist destinations such as Da Lat, Quy Nhon, Hue, Phu Quoc, Con Dao, and Nha Trang had booking rates ranging from 73%-97%. The Hanoi-Dong Hoi route was fully booked.

Flights from Ho Chi Minh City to the above tourist destinations on the same day also sold over 70% of their seats.

Meanwhile, flights on the major route between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City during the four-day holiday has sold between 52%-64% of its seats. Only the Hanoi - Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City - Da Nang routes have booking rates reaching 72%-82% for August 31 and September 4.

On September 4, the last day of the holiday, flights returning from Da Lat, Quy Nhon, Nha Trang, Phu Quoc, Tuy Hoa, Con Dao, and Dong Hoi to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City have booking rates over 70%.

The CAAV also asked relevant agencies and units to roll out aviation security measures during the period./.