Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Ministry of Health (MoH) will propose to the Government to issue policies aimed at encouraging domestic pharmaceutical enterprises to produce rare medicines in order to ensure domestic supply, said Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Thi Lien Huong said at the Government’s regular press conference on October 29.



Huong said a specific mechanism for the storage of some rare medicines and those necessary for the treatment of rare diseases will be proposed.

She added that the application of information technology will be promoted to connect medicine producers, importers and exporters, thus facilitating the supply supervision and making timely adjustments.





Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Thi Lien Huong speaks at the press conference (Photo: VNA)

Based on the situation and reports of medical examination and treatment facilities, and information related to the medicine supply in the market, the MoH has issued many instructions to ensure the supply of drugs, especially rare medicines, she noted.



The official said the ministry has helped medicine manufacturers and importers identify the fluctuating trends of the pharmaceutical market, thus developing supply plans to meet the demand.



In the coming time, the MoH will renew the registration of medicine circulation through minimising administrative procedures, Huong said.



At the regular cabinet meeting for October, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh requested the MoH to overcome the shortage of medicines and medical equipment, and take measures to effectively prevent and control the COVID-19 pandemic and other diseases, and speed up the vaccination against the pandemic./.