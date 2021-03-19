Business Hoa Phat to export over 2,000 tonnes of PC Strand to US Leading steel maker Hoa Phat Group has won an order to export to the US more than 2,000 tonnes of pre-stressed concrete steel strand (PC Strand), the group has announced.

Business Vietnam, UAE enjoy surge in two-way trade Total two-way trade between Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) reached 809 million USD in the first two months of this year, up 58 percent from the same period last year.

Business Tien Giang expands crop-rotation cultivation, improves productivity The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang plans to expand rotation cultivation models for rice and other crops in its eastern area in an aim to improve productivity and cope with natural disasters, its Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has said.

Business Sugar industry eyes solid year after a bitter 2020 The prospects for the domestic sugar industry look brighter this year due to efforts to control smuggling and the imposition of duties on sugar imported from Thailand.