Business Ministry seeks to extend allowing Vietnamese people to gamble at Phu Quoc casino As a three-year pilot programme allowing Vietnamese people to gamble at a casino on Phu Quoc Island in the southern province of Kien Giang is set to finish by the end of this year, the Ministry of Finance has asked for a two-year extension due to the COVID-19 pandemic badly affecting the casino business over the last two years.

Business Vietnam to experience import-export difficulties by end of year: MoIT Vietnam's import and export activities will face many difficulties and challenges in the last months of this year and into the next, according to Nguyen Cam Trang, Deputy Director of the Agency of Foreign Trade under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Business Reference exchange rate up 2 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,700 VND/USD on October 24, up 2 VND from the last working day of the previous week (October 21).

Business Vietnam to become world leading IT hub: German newspaper Vietnam has the potential to become a world leading IT hub for its quality universities as well as young and trained workforce, said a recent article by the German-language business newspaper Handelsblatt.