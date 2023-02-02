Dongxing delegation visits Mong Cai to attend CPV's 93rd anniversary celebrations
A delegation of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Committee of Dongxing city in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of China on February 2 visited Mong Cai city in Vietnam's northeastern border province of Quang Ninh to attend activities marking the 93rd founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).
This was the first in-person exchange between Dongxing and Mong Cai after a nearly-three-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Secretary of the Dongxing CPC Committee Peng Shaoguan offered congratulations on the CPV’s 93rd anniversary (February 3, 1930 - 2023) and presented gifts to the CPV organisation, administration, and people of Mong Cai.
He expressed his wish for continued enhancement of comprehensive and sustainable cooperation between the two localities and their countries, especially in trade, tourism, services, culture, and sports.
For his part, Secretary of the CPV Committee of Mong Cai city Hoang Ba Nam underlined the long-standing friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and China. He noted that the two cities have been making ceaseless efforts to promote friendship and all-round cooperation under the motto of “friendly neighbourliness, comprehensive cooperation, long-term stability, looking towards the future” and the spirit of “good neighbours, good friends, good comrades, and good partners” between the two countries.
Nam highlighted both sides’ moves to foster ties amid the pandemic, especially in the COVID-19 response and cross-border trade. He added that customs clearance between Vietnam and China, including between Mong Cai and Dongxing, has gradually returned to normal since January 8, a positive sign for bilateral trade and services.
The achievements have laid a stepping stone for the two cities to strengthen friendship to become a role model of bilateral cooperation, contributing to the Vietnam - China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, Nam added.
On this occasion, leaders of Mong Cai and Dongxing held talks to discuss measures to enhance cooperative relations in different fields./.