Politics Party members in Hong Kong show pride celebrating CPV anniversary Party members in Hong Kong (China) show their pride when joining celebration of the 93rd founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), as they are living and studying in the place where the CPV was born.

Politics South African party leader impressed by Vietnam’s achievements General Secretary of the South African Communist Party (SACP) Solly Mapaila has expressed his impression at the achievements that Vietnam has gained under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).

Politics PM chairs monthly teleconference with localities Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on February 2 asked the Government, ministries, agencies and localities to boost production and trade, deal with difficulties to be faced by businesses and people this month to achieve rapid and sustainable socio-economic development.