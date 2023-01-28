Quang Ninh: Cross-border trading with China resumed after Tet
Export and import via Bac Luan 2 Bridge and pontoon bridge Km3+4 Hai Yen of the Mong Cai International Border Gate in northern Quang Ninh province resumed on January 28 morning after a week-long Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.
Trucks carrying exports to China via the Mong Cai International Border Gate on January 28 (Photo: VNA)Quang Ninh (VNA) – Export and import via Bac Luan 2 Bridge and pontoon bridge Km3 4 Hai Yen of the Mong Cai International Border Gate in northern Quang Ninh province resumed on January 28 morning after a week-long Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.
Trading activities were suspended from January 21 (the 30th day of the 12th lunar month) to January 27 (the sixth day of the first lunar month).
They have been restored as agreed by the administrations of Mong Cai city of Quang Ninh and Dongxing city of China.
On January 28 morning, 115 trucks passed pontoon bridge Km3 4 Hai Yen to carry exports to China, including fresh seafood, flowers, frozen fish, and fruits. Meanwhile, four containers of electronic components from China passed Bac Luan 2 Bridge to enter Vietnam.
The Mong Cai International Border Gate is one of the first of its kind on Vietnam’s border with China. It holds an important role in Vietnam’s economic activities with regional countries via the northern borderline./.