Business Mekong Delta develops more OCOP products The Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta’s 12 provinces and the city of Can Tho are developing more products under the country’s “One Commune-One Product” programme.

Videos Vietnam remains good business partner of Hong Kong: official Vietnam is always a very good business partner of Hong Kong (China), and the two sides have maintained effective trade and investment ties over the past years, according to Hong Kong’s Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Algernon Yau.

Business PM urges banking sector to make more innovations Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh expressed his hope that the baking sector will be more proactive, creative and responsive to policies in 2023 at a meeting on January 27 or the sixth day of the Lunar New Year.

Business Seafood exporters' profit projected to fall in 2023 The seafood industry grew rapidly in the third quarter of last year, but there are signs of a slowdown in the fourth quarter and it is expected to continue this year, particularly in large markets.