Doosan Vina delivers over 2,600 tonnes of equipment to customers
Doosan Vina delivers steel structural components to the Van Phong 1 Thermal Power Plant (Photo: VNA)Quang Ngai (VNA) – Doosan Heavy Industries Vietnam Company (Doosan Vina) has completed two shipments with 2,600 tonnes of products in total for the Van Phong 1 (VP1) Thermal Power Plant and Thailand’s Sriracha Refinery, the company announced on March 15.
The shipment sent to the VP1 Thermal Power Plant, located in the Van Phong Economic Zone of the south central coastal province of Khanh Hoa, was delivered to Japanese IHI Corporation on March 15 after nearly seven months of production.
The equipment sent are under the contract of the VP1 Steel Structure project which was signed last April. In this order, Doosan Vina will supply nearly 9,000 tonnes of steel structures including columns, beams, h-braces, monorail beams, and elevator shafts for the power plant.
The entire project is divided into 19 shipments and in the first shipment on March 15, Doosan Vina delivered 195 packages weighing 1,010 tonnes of steel structure of the first floor of the plant. This is the floor with the heaviest volume and the main bearing force for the entire thermal power plant.
Among the equipment delivered, the biggest one weighs 32 tonnes, measures 3m in height, 23m in length, 4m in width and is made of imported steel plates up to 8cm thick. The next shipment is expected to be made in early April and the project completion will be in May next year.
At the same time, Doosan Vina is also exporting more than 1,600 tonnes of components that form the fired heaters for the operation of the Sriracha refinery in Thailand.
This is the third and final shipment of the TOP Fired Heater project after more than one year since the contract was signed with the JNK Heaters of the Republic of Korea in September 2019 with a total weight of 3,772 tonnes.
The completion of these two shipments has brought Doosan Vina's total export volume from the beginning of the year to over 7,500 tonnes./.