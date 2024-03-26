Doosan Vina exports nearly 2,000 tonnes of modules to US
Modules being exported to US (Photo: VNA)Quang Ngai (VNA) - The Doosan Enerbility Vietnam (Doosan Vina) specialising in heavy industries announced on March 26 that it has just exported a batch of nine modules weighing nearly 2,000 tonnes to the Golden Triangle Polymers company in Texas, the US.
They are part of a project signed between Doosan Vina and ZDJV, a joint venture between Zachry Industrial Inc. and DL USA Inc., and CPChem on February 7, 2023.
The remaining nine modules are expected to be handed over on April 16.
The module is currently one of the key products of Doosan Vina, which is based at the Dung Quat Economic Zone in the central coastal province of Quang Ngai. The company has been producing 140 modules for foreign customers in the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Singapore, Qatar, and the US./.