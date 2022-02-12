Dragon dancers scale up ambitions in Vietnam

Tu Anh Duong Dragon & Lion Dance Art Association, Can Tho City set a record by organizing an event, wherein 4 lion mascots including both males and females performed the dance and drop of scroll on Meihuaquan on pillar, where the lowest pillar measured 1.1 m height and the highest pillar measured 2.5 m in height. This is an extremely difficult and complex dance that requires collective coordination and teamwork. This record stands confirmed by Asia Book of Records. (Photo:VNA)Lion dances are physically demanding, requiring agility and power to excel at the traditional sport. (Photo:VNA)