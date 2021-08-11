Business Vingroup sets up new energy, AI subsidiaries Two new subsidiaries under the Vietnamese conglomerate VinGroup – the VinES Energy Solutions JSC (VinES) and VinAI Artificial Intelligence Application and Research JSC (VinAI) – have been established with charter capital of 1,000 billion VND (43.68 million USD) and 425 billion VND, respectively.

Business King Coffee announces project connecting farm produce suppliers TNI King Coffee Ltd. has launched the “Happy Farmers” project, which serves a bridge that links long–term cooperation with reputable and capable Vietnamese suppliers, aiming to bring Vietnamese farm produce to the world.

Business Guangzhou businesses interested in Vietnamese aquatic products Many businesses from Guangzhou city of China have shown their interest in importing Vietnamese aquatic products, according to Le Hoang Tai, Vice Director of the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.