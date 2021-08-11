Drastic measures applied to ensure fast customs clearance amid COVID-19
Hanoi (VNA) – Numerous solutions have been rolled out to deal with the congestion at seaports and make customs clearance process faster amid impacts of COVID-19 pandemic, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.
Right after receiving reports on the congestion of shipments in Cat Lai port, the agency issued Official Letter No. 3847/TCHQ-GSQL directing the Customs Department of HCM City and the Saigon Newport Corporation to apply temporary customs clearance procedures during COVID-19 pandemic to ease congestion.
Under the document, imported goods kept in Cat Lai port are to be transported to other ports in HCM City and other localities to free up space for newly arriving goods.
Vice Director of the General Department of Vietnam Customs Mai Xuan Thanh directed relevant agencies to intensify coordination to reduce the congestion in the port, with working teams set up to connect the agencies.
Alongside, the general department has promptly built a draft circular on customs supervision in case imported goods at seaports in localities applying social distancing measures have to be moved to other seaports.
The application of social distancing measures due to complicated COVID-19 developments in HCM City and 18 southern localities has affected the transport of goods out of a number of seaports, especially Cat Lai.
In order to ensure fast customs clearance, the general department directed the Customs Departments of Hanoi and HCM City to require the Customs Sub-Departments in Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat International Airports to create favourable for customs clearance process for medical supplies, medicine, vaccine and bioproducts serving COVID-19 testing.
Arising problems have been reported to the general departments quickly via Zalo and email for timely settlement./.