Drug trafficker caught in Dak Lak
Confiscated items of the case (Photo: VNA)
Dak Lak (VNA) – Police in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak on August 28 confirmed they have arrested a man for smuggling drug from Laos to Vietnam.
The arrest took place on August 26 evening after the police stopped a taxi on the Ho Chi Minh Highway and found it was carrying drug hidden inside a plastic container.
The owner of the drug was the passenger, Chu Van Bao, born in 1967 and residing in the northwestern province of Dien Bien.
Bao admitted he is a drug addict and has traveled to Laos for several times to buy drug for himself and for selling in Vietnam.
According to him, about a month ago, he went to Laos again to buy 2.8kg of drug costing 100 million VND (4,353 USD), expecting to sell them for 80 million VND per kg.
On August 24, he hid the drug inside empty pineapples and brought them from Dien Bien to Dak Lak seeking for buyers. On August 26, he booked a motel room in Dak Lak’s Buon Ho town. On the evening of the same day, he hired a taxi to Buon Ma Thuot city to distribute the drug and got caught red handed.
The case is under further investigation./.