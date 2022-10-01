Business Khanh Hoa asked to hasten moves to address IUU fishing A delegation of agriculture, defence, and public security officials visited Khanh Hoa on September 30 - October 1 to inspect the south central province’s efforts against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Business Vietnam looks to upgrade int'l merchant fleet Vietnam’s maritime sector is striving to upgrade its international merchant fleet in order to reduce the country’s dependency on foreign-owned vessels in export-import activities.

Business Vietnam has “golden chance” to welcome new FDI wave Vietnam has a “golden chance” to attract a new wave of foreign investment, especially to economic zones (EZs) and industrial parks (IPs), according to Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Quoc Phuong.

Business Much room for sustainable growth of industrial real estate Vietnam’s industrial real estate in Vietnam has the potential to grow as demand continues to rise due to a shift in supply chain to the country, according to Savills Vietnam.