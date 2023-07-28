Durian exports forecast to boom
Vietnam’s durian exports totaled about 850 million USD in the first half of 2023, or double the figure in 2022, and are expected to reach 1.2-1.5 billion USD for the year as a whole.
VNA
You should also see
Infographic55 countries, territories exempt from visa for Vietnamese citizens
Vietnamese passport holders can enter 55 destinations around the world without the need to apply for a visa or with simplified visa procedures, including visa issuance at the border or through electronic check-in.
See more
InfographicForecasts for Vietnam’s economic growth in 2023
Under resolutions issued by the National Assembly and the Government, Vietnam strives to gain an economic growth of 6.5% for 2023.
InfographicRetail sales of consumer goods and services post impressive growth in H1
Total revenue from retail sales of consumer goods and services increased 10.9% year-on-year in the first half of this year, to more than 3 quadrillion VND (127 billion USD), according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).
InfographicFour priorities in digital transformation
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has outlined four priorities for Vietnam’s digital transformation: developing databases, promoting online public services, developing digital infrastructure and platforms, and ensuring cyber security and information safety.
InfographicEconomic targets set in National Master Plan
Under the National Master Plan for 2021-2030 with a vision to 2050, Vietnam strives to reach a GDP growth rate of approximately 7 percent per year during the 2021-30 period. By 2030, GDP per capita at current prices is expected to be around 7,500 USD.
InfographicVietnam to establish 33 domestic and international airports by 2050
Under the Decision approving the master plan for the development of the national airport network, Vietnam will establish 30 domestic and international airports in the 2021-2030 period and by 2050 will have 33.