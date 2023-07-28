Business Infographic Forecasts for Vietnam’s economic growth in 2023 Under resolutions issued by the National Assembly and the Government, Vietnam strives to gain an economic growth of 6.5% for 2023.

Business Infographic Retail sales of consumer goods and services post impressive growth in H1 Total revenue from retail sales of consumer goods and services increased 10.9% year-on-year in the first half of this year, to more than 3 quadrillion VND (127 billion USD), according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Infographic Four priorities in digital transformation Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has outlined four priorities for Vietnam’s digital transformation: developing databases, promoting online public services, developing digital infrastructure and platforms, and ensuring cyber security and information safety.

Business Infographic Economic targets set in National Master Plan Under the National Master Plan for 2021-2030 with a vision to 2050, Vietnam strives to reach a GDP growth rate of approximately 7 percent per year during the 2021-30 period. By 2030, GDP per capita at current prices is expected to be around 7,500 USD.