Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (R) and Dutch Ambassador to Vietnam Kees van Baar. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Dutch enterprises have suggested Ho Chi Minh City improve its investment environment, develop transport infrastructure and connectivity, hold trade promotion activities, fight climate change and improve its urban living environment.



They made the suggestions during a dialogue with the city’s leaders chaired by Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai on February 28.

Chairman of the Dutch Business Association Vietnam Phuc Nguyen advised the city to accelerate administrative reforms to create favourable conditions for Dutch investors to do business there.

Dutch firms also proposed the municipal authorities deal with traffic congestion, especially on roads connecting with seaports and nearby cities and provinces; control air and noise pollution and flooding as well as develop a green and friendly environment.

Dutch Ambassador to Vietnam Kees van Baar said apart from capacities of dealing with challenges in climate change, flooding prevention, environment and wastewater treatment, Dutch enterprises have advantages in hi-tech, digital transformation in logistics, transport infrastructure, green and renewable energy.

According to the diplomat, the city needs to have sustainable planning schemes to improve living quality and better serve citizens.

Mai expressed his belief that construction of several urban railway routes will be completed before 2035. The city will focus on the development of green and circular economy, digital transformation and logistics, he said, adding that there remained room for bilateral cooperation in digital transformation.

HCM City always welcomes investors and aims to become a hub of economy, services, logistics, digital transformation and innovation, he said, therefore, the city's leaders always listen to feedback from the business community and are committed to taking practical actions to address any obstacles faced by investors, thus creating the best possible conditions for Dutch businesses to invest in the city.

The dialogue took place at a time when Vietnam and the Netherlands are celebrating the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties. The Netherlands is not only an important partner of the city in climate change but also its biggest European trade partner and investor.

Last year, two-way trade between HCM City and the Netherlands hit 1.6 billion USD. The Netherlands is the fifth biggest investor in the city with 183 projects worth over 5 billion USD./.