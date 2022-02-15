Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – E-commerce is projected to continue thriving and creating a momentum for economic growth in 2022, according to experts.

It also opens up chances for Vietnamese firms to build new business strategies and access modern distribution channels in a bid to expand market and recover in the post-pandemic period.

To facilitate e-commerce’s development, Dang Hoang Hai, Director of the Vietnam E-Commerce and Digital Economy Agency (IDEA) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, said the IDEA will expand the virtual programme promoting Vietnamese products and arrange training on e-commerce for firms nationwide.

The agency will work to complete an e-payment system and improve quality of transport and delivery services, strengthening consumers’ trust in e-commerce in the 2022-25 period.

Consumers have become familiar and favoured cashless payment over the past two years, with the number of payments made via e-wallets surging 10-fold.

It is noteworthy that half of Vietnam’s population are using e-commerce.

Purchase volume on major online marketplaces like Tiki and Lazada surged 40-100 percent on the threshold of the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday.

Experts in the field also hope for policies conducive for e-commerce’s development. They also stressed the need to reduce inconsistent and overlapping regulations stipulated by different ministries and sectors./.