Economic development key to job creation: Official
Economic development and business expansion are crucial to job creation, which in itself is significant for sustainable poverty reduction, according to Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Economic development and business expansion are crucial to job creation, which in itself is significant for sustainable poverty reduction, according to Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung.
At a recent Q&A session in the 10th plenary session of the 14th National Assembly, Dung underscored the need for businesses to focus on enhancing the quality of human resources management and technological renovation.
He noted that leading businesses in applying technology and business management have reported stable operations and created a large number of jobs. Training, however, is yet match needs.
Dung underlined that it is necessary to pay greater attention to workforce training before, during, and after people are employed. The ministry has built a project in this regard, for submission to the Government early in the new year.
The minister also stressed the need for the training sector to offer training sought by businesses.
Despite the impact of COVID-19, he said, the country has generated 7.8 million new jobs this year, with the ratio of trained workers reaching 64 percent. Unemployment in the third quarter was 2.48 percent overall and 3.63 percent in urban areas.
Figures from the General Statistics Office reveal that as of September, Vietnam had seen 31.8 million people aged 15 and above negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The service sector was hardest hit, with 68.9 percent of workers affected, followed by industry and construction with 66.4 percent and agro-forestry-fisheries, 27 percent.
In the first nine months of this year, Vietnam had 54.4 million workers aged 15 and above, a decline of 1.2 million compared to the same period last year, primarily in rural areas. The workforce in the first nine months of each year rose 1 percent annually in the 2016-2019 period./.