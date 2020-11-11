Business Innovation should be stepped up to achieve high economic growth: experts Promoting the development of science and technology as well as digital economy is a wise choice for Vietnam to achieve an annual average economic growth rate of 7 percent during 2021-2030, according to experts.

Business Vietjet offers millions of 0 VND tickets on Single’s Day Budget airline Vietjet offers more than 1 million tickets priced only 0 VND on November 11 across the wide flight network of Vietnam to welcome the biggest shopping event – the Single’s Day.

Business Vietnam's 500 largest enterprises in 2020 announced The Vietnam Report JSC and VietNamNet e-newspaper announced the 500 largest enterprises in Vietnam (VNR500) in 2020 at a ceremony in Hanoi on November 10.

Business Reference exchange rate up 5 VND on November 11 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,187 VND per USD on November 11, up 5 VND from the previous day.