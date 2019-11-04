Politics Facebook’s digital ecosystem building in Vietnam welcomed: official Head of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission Nguyen Van Binh on November 4 welcomed Facebook’s contributions to digital ecosystem building in Vietnam and its selection of the country as a destination for new-generation Oculus virtual reality (VR) equipment production.

Business HCM City’s tourism promoted at World Travel Market London Ho Chi Minh City is joining relevant agencies of Vietnam in a tourism promotion programme at the World Travel Market London (WTM London) 2019 in the UK.

Business Costly investment required to entice QR code users E-wallet firm MoMo launched a cashback programme on November 3 with value of up to 100,000 VND (4.30 USD) per transaction and for four transactions daily at most.

Business First investor licensed in Cuba’s Vietnamese-built industrial park The Portuguese group Enpromoulds is the first enterprise to set up its plant at the ViMariel Industrial Park, which is located in Cuba’s Mariel Special Development Zone.