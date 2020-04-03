Business Banks to offer credit packages for customers affected by COVID-19 The Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (VietinBank) and the Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Agribank) will provide credit packages worth 60 trillion VND (2.5 million USD) and 100 trillion VND respectively to support customers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Exporters urged to prioritise containing COVID-19 The Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Agency for Foreign Trade has urged firms that export goods to China to give the highest priority to preventing the COVID-19 pandemic from spreading further and ensuring the safety of their workers and the public.

Business Vietnam’s economy robust in 2019: ADB Vietnam’s economy remained robust in 2019, with expansion underpinned by strong domestic demand, resilient manufacturing, and solid foreign direct investment, according to a report released by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on April 3.

Business Site clearance for major southern airport to be completed in October Authorities in the southern province of Dong Nai are working hard to ensure site clearance for the Long Thanh Airport project is completed by October.