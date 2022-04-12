Nhon Ly commune, home to famous destinations such as Eo Gio, Ky Co, Bai Dua, and Hon Seo, is the top choice for tourists visiting Quy Nhon city.



Since the beginning of this year, commune leaders have held several meetings with local tourism businesses to discuss how best to attract as many visitors as possible and to serve them in a safe and thoughtful manner.



Binh Dinh currently has 387 accommodation establishments with nearly 12,000 rooms, capable of welcoming some 5 million visitors annually.



Binh Dinh is making every effort to turn tourism into a spearhead economic sector by 2025. In the short term, it hopes to become an ideal destination for both foreign and domestic visitors as quickly as possible./.

