E-health declarations compulsory for Vietjet’s passengers
Low cost carrier Vietjet required its passengers to complete electronic health declarations before checking in for all flights.
Vietjet's passengers are required to complete e-health declarations before checking in. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Low cost carrier Vietjet required its passengers to complete electronic health declarations before checking in for all flights.
For a quick and convenient check-in, and avoid congestion at the airport, passengers should fill in an online mandatory health declaration before arriving at the airport following specific steps:
- Within 24 hours before scheduled departure time, passengers can submit health declaration form at website https://tokhaiyte.vn or the mobile application Vietnam Health Declaration on For domestic move declaration Tab.
- Passengers prints/takes a photo of the QR code after making online health declaration.
- Passengers are eligible to fly when providing Vietjet with valid screen captures of their e-health declaration forms completed within 24 hours with the matching passenger information on the ticket for checking in.
All passengers entering the airport terminals and flying with Vietjet are required to wear face masks to protect their health and the community.
Vietjet has been certified with seven-stars by AirlineRatings, the world’s highest rating for COVID-19 compliance for global airlines.
Vietjet has been certified with seven-stars by AirlineRatings, the world’s highest rating for COVID-19 compliance for global airlines. (Photo: Vietjet)The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations and performance, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline was awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars in 2018 and 2019 by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018 and 2019. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.