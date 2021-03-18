Health Nearly 20,700 Vietnamese inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine A total 20,695 medical and other frontline workers nationwide got the COVID-19 shots as of March 16, according to the National Expanded Programme on Immunisation.

Health Military personnel heading to South Sudan to receive COVID-19 vaccinations Military Hospital 175 in Ho Chi Minh City on March 16 gave COVID-19 vaccinations to officers and soldiers of level-2 Field Hospital No 3, who are about to set off for South Sudan, as well as to hospital staff working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 fight.