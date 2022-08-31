Business Domestic air transport sees strong rebound after pandemic Domestic air transport has recorded spectacular recovery and breakthrough growth in the first eight months of 2022, according to a report issued by the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) on August 31.

Business Chinese customs highly value Vietnamese durian growing areas The General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) has made good comments on durian growing areas in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak.

Business Hanoi: Newly-established enterprises up 22% in eight months Over 20,000 new enterprises were established in Hanoi in the first eight months of 2022, with a total registered capital of 226 trillion VND, representing year-on-year increases of 22% and 2%, respectively.

Business Binh Duong’s domestic investment surpasses FDI for first time Domestic investment in the southern province of Binh Duong topped 62.3 trillion VND (3 billion USD) as of August 15, up 2.1% annually, surpassing the foreign direct investment (over 2.5 billion USD) for the first time, reported the provincial People’s Committee at a press conference on August 30.