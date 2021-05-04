Eleven cases of COVID-19 reported on May 4 afternoon
Hanoi, (VNA) – Eleven cases of COVID-19 were reported during the past 12 hours to 6pm May 4, including one domestically-transmitted case, according to the Health Ministry.
Among
the imported cases, three were Indian citizens and the remainder were Vietnamese.
The locally-transmitted case is a 25-year-old woman who had made contact with patient 2982.
The national count increased to 2,996, including 38 locally-transmitted cases since April 27.
Meanwhile, 2,560 patients have been given the all-clear, and the death toll remains at 35.
Among patients still under treatment, 24 have tested negative for the novel coronavirus, 12 twice and 38 thrice.
A total 40,505 people who had made contact with COVID-19
patients or arrived from pandemic-affected areas are being quarantined across
the country./.