A hotel in Da Nang is used as a quarantine facility (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi, (VNA) – Eleven cases of COVID-19 were reported during the past 12 hours to 6pm May 4, including one domestically-transmitted case, according to the Health Ministry.

Among the imported cases, three were Indian citizens and the remainder were Vietnamese.



The locally-transmitted case is a 25-year-old woman who had made contact with patient 2982.



The national count increased to 2,996, including 38 locally-transmitted cases since April 27.



Meanwhile, 2,560 patients have been given the all-clear, and the death toll remains at 35.

Among patients still under treatment, 24 have tested negative for the novel coronavirus, 12 twice and 38 thrice.

A total 40,505 people who had made contact with COVID-19 patients or arrived from pandemic-affected areas are being quarantined across the country./.





