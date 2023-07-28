Society Work begins on Laos-Vietnam bilanguage school Construction of a dormitory building started on the Laos-Vietnam bilanguage school in Oudomxay province, Laos, on July 28.

Society HCM City promotes cooperation with Portugal’s Porto city Ho Chi Minh City and Portugal’s Porto city on July 27 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation between the two cities in the 2023-2025 period.

Society US announces 32 million USD contract for dioxin remediation The US Mission to Vietnam, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), on July 27 announced a 32 million USD contract to the US firm Tetra Tech to continue the cleanup of dioxin-contaminated soil in and around the Bien Hoa air base in the southern province of Dong Nai, according to a media release by the US Embassy in Vietnam.