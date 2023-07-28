Embassy's representatives visit families of fallen soldiers in Germany
Representatives of the Vietnamese Embassy in Germany and the Vietnam Veterans' Association in Berlin-Brandenburg on July 27 visited three families of fallen soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the homeland’s liberation and peace on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of Vietnam War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day (July 27).
The delegation visits the family of Chu Thi Dai (Photo: VNA)
The three families live in Berlin, and they include Hoang Thi Hue, whose husband Tran Ngoc Hung gave his life in 1972, and Chu Thi Dai, whose father was fallen soldier Chu Duc Can. The third family was of Nguyen Thi Lan, whose father Nguyen Khac Hien and elder brother Nguyen Khac Kiem sacrificed during their respective missions in the Quang Tri battlefield in 1972 and the Lao Cai frontline in 1980.
On behalf of the Embassy, Minister-Counsellor Chu Tuan Duc conveyed warm regards to the families, affirming that the Fatherland and Vietnamese people are forever grateful to the heroic martyrs and the wounded and sick soldiers, who devoted their youth and lives to the nation for national independence and freedom.
Representatives of the families were deeply moved and shared many emotional memories about the fallen soldiers as well as the process of searching for and the repatriation of their remains./.